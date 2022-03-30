Trending Topics

Justin Bieber Stopped By A Store In Old Montreal

He flashed a heart shape with his hands to fans across the street.

Justin Bieber exists SSENE Montreal on March 29 (left); Justin Bieber flashes a peace sign to fans as he enters SSENSE Montreal (right).

Justin Bieber stopped by SSENSE Montreal ahead of his concert at the Bell Centre on March 29. The store in Old Montreal had apparently transformed into a pop-up for Drew House, Bieber's fashion brand.

Videos posted to the SSENSE Montreal Instagram story show Bieber dressed in a hoodie and what look like pyjama bottoms as he exists a black SUV on rue Saint-Sulpice and enters the store.

In subsequent videos he hugs Drew House co-founder and creative director Ryan Good and inscribes the word "JUSTICE," the name of his current tour, on a message board before exiting the store amid screams and cheers from fans who had gathered across the street.

Justin Bieber writes the word "JUSTICE" on a message board in SSENSE Montreal.Justin Bieber writes the word "JUSTICE" on a message board in SSENSE Montreal.@sensemontreal | Instagram

Videos posted to social media show Bieber flashing a heart shape with his hands before re-entering his vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

