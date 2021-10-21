Jesperi Kotkaniemi Is In Montreal & It Feels Like Seeing An Ex You're Still In Love With
How do you feel about the return of KK?
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is back in Montreal for the first time since his dramatic summer exodus to Carolina to face the Montreal Canadiens and this kind of feels like seeing the ex you're still in love with.
And while there probably won't be any bad blood between the players, the fans could definitely have a thing or two to say.
According to reports, Kotkaniemi is happy in his new city and new team. Joining another three Finnish compatriots in North Carolina, KK is apparently feeling right at home away from the bright lights of Montreal.
There's no doubt that living in Raleigh is definitely a change from living in hockey-mad Montreal. In a state where NCAA basketball is (apparently) bigger than the NHL, it must be nice for a professional hockey player to be able to live in relative anonymity and focus on just playing the game.
The Habs will host the Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.
