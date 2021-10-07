Well Wishes For Carey Price Are Pouring In By The Hundreds On The Canadiens' Social Media
The viral posts are captioned: "So much love for Carey. ❤️"
Hundreds of well wishes and thousands of "likes" are pouring in on the Montreal Canadiens' social media pages in response to the announcement that Carey Price will be taking a leave of absence from the team.
The Canadiens posted a tribute to Price on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with a photo of the goalie in uniform, surrounded by loving tweets from people reacting to the news.
These posts have gone viral, attracting thousands of "likes" and hundreds of "shares" and comments within one hour of being published.
The Instagram post, for instance, racked up more than 30,000 "likes" within an hour.
Many of the comments send love to Price, applauding him for being a role model and for taking care of himself and his family.
What we know so far is that the Habs goalie has voluntarily joined the NHL's Player Assistance Program. In a press conference Thursday morning, Montreal Canadiens General Manager Marc Bergevin said Price would be absent for "30 days or more."
Angela Price, #31's wife, released a statement on Instagram stating, "No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first."
