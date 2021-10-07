Sports
Carey Price Is Taking A Leave Of Absence From The Montreal Canadiens
He voluntarily joined the NHL's Player Assistance Program.
5h
3h
Sad news for Montreal Canadiens fans and for Carey Price.
The Habs goalie has voluntarily joined the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is taking a leave of absence from the team.
Neither the NHL nor Price have explained why he has entered the program or how long he'll be away.
Habs General Manager Marc Bergevin will reportedly provide a statement later in the day.
The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have provided no further comment.