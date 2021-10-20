The Montreal Canadiens Couldn't Stay Still For Their Team Photo & The Videos Are Too Cute
Acting like a bunch of elementary school kids.
The Montreal Canadiens players were all together this week for their official team photo and, like children, they seemed to have a lot of energy.
Like elementary school kids, Jeff Petry, Brendan Gallagher, Paul Byron and all the others were strung up next to each other in front of the camera waiting for a flash to go off.
And, according to tweets from the team, it looks like the young players took advantage of the waiting time to annoy each other.
Lehky qui achale toujours Gally. Lehky making fun of Gally, as usual. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/lFnFEsFicC— Canadiens Montréal (@Canadiens Montréal) 1634571615.0
Forward Artturi Lehkonen, 26, couldn't hold still and took the opportunity to tease teammate Gallagher, as said by the team on Twitter.
The ultimate "class act" continued his banter with his sidekick Jake Evans, 25, to tease young Nick Suzuki by stroking his hair, while Josh Anderson and Ben Chiarot watched in amusement.
Spending so much time together, the Habs players have clearly developed a nice bond with each other. Hopefully this bond is going to be felt on the ice this year.