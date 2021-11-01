La Capitale & SSQ Insurance Are Becoming 1 Company & They're Hiring In Quebec
For some, fall is about cozy knit sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes. But it's also a time to transition with the season and change things up: your routine, your home office or maybe even your career path.
If you're in search of a fulfilling job, consider applying to Beneva. A major player in the insurance and financial services sector, Beneva is looking for applicants who are ready to build an impactful career and put people first.
The Quebec company is the product of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance and was founded on the mutualist values of both companies. Beneva supports employees taking initiative and offering their ideas and opinions. Beneva might be new, but it has over 75 years of experience to back it up.
Beneva has over 5,000 dedicated employees across Canada who serve the company's 3.5 million members and customers.
Beneva's employees provide unparalleled services, putting people at the centre of their decisions and actions. If you're looking for a job where you can use your skillset to help protect others and their well-being, then you'd love working with Beneva.
For a better idea of what a career at Beneva would look like, here are a few reasons why Beneva employees love their jobs.
You Can Help Build A Company & Have Fun Doing It
Working for Beneva means collaboratively building a new company. You can have your say about the decisions that are made, all while prioritizing the common good. Engagement and collaboration are essential values for developing your career here.
You'll Work For A Leading-Edge Company
Beneva's cutting-edge technology won the company a Data Master Award in 2020, so get ready to embrace your inner geek! A leader in Cloud technology adoption, Beneva prioritizes technological innovation — they were even Snowflake's first client.
You'll Work In An Uplifting Environment
This is a company that understands the importance of diversity and inclusion. Beneva listens to its employees so that they can address the needs, barriers or challenges that employees may encounter. The company has one golden rule — treat others how you would want to be treated: with compassion, respect and fairness.
You Can Build A Career, Not Just A Job
Employee development is Beneva's specialty. As an employee, you'll be encouraged to develop skills and advance your career. Beneva's company culture is all about shaping the next generation of leadership; you're encouraged to show everyone what you're made of, and it won't go unrecognized.
You'll Enjoy Outstanding Benefits
Beneva was a finalist for a 2021 Workplace Benefits Award from Benefits Canada. The company was recognized for the effective way in which it handled the pandemic and introduced telework. Loyal to its values, Beneva took care of its employees with flexibility and kindness during a challenging time.
Among the many employee benefits available, Beneva offers:
- A pension plan, group insurance coverage, bonuses, an investment plan and discounts on insurance (home and auto).
- For those who are eager to return to the office, a dynamic and fun work environment that has a cafeteria, restaurant-café, break rooms, common areas and outdoor spaces.
- Telemedecine, support for work-life balance and an employee assistance program.
There's A Hybrid Work Model
Beneva's hybrid work model is based on trust and respect. It's supervised but flexible. In the spirit of flexibility, telework will continue to be an option (even after global health conditions improve).
Caring and compassion are at the heart of the culture at Beneva and employee feedback is used to shape the future of the company, so you know your voice will be heard.
Find out more about the company vision and what a career at Beneva could mean for you by watching this video. This could be just the change you've been looking for.