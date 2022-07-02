La Ronde Has Reduced Its Hours Of Operation For This Summer
On firework days, the amusement park won't be open until 2 p.m.
La Ronde has reduced its hours of operation for this upcoming summer season, which was announced on the amusement park's social media platforms on June 26.
The news regarding the change in La Ronde's opening hours was released ahead of season pass sales, alerting visitors that the park will now be closed on Mondays.
\u201cNouvel HORAIRE \u23f0 Ferm\u00e9 les lundis. Le parc est maintenant ouvert en semaine du mardi au dimanche pour vous divertir tout au long de l\u2019\u00e9t\u00e9!\ud83c\udfa2 Consultez nos heures d\u2019ouverture sur https://t.co/oeCTVaz1ya\u201d— La Ronde (@La Ronde) 1656268801
"New HOURS. Closed on Mondays. The park is now open on weekdays from Tuesday to Sunday for your summer fun! Check our opening hours at LaRonde.com," the Six Flags park tweeted out.
According to CTV, a spokesperson from La Ronde said that the decision to reduce opening hours was made in January for "internal reasons."
"To meet our demands and to provide our guests the best experience La Ronde will be open from Tuesday to Sunday this year with the exception of holiday Mondays (September 5, October 10)," La Ronde said.
The park will also only open as of 2 p.m. on days that it hosts fireworks. Those days can be found below:
- Saturday, July 2
- Saturday, July 9
- Wednesday, July 13
- Saturday, July 16
- Wednesday, July 20
- Wednesday, July 27
- Wednesday, August 3
- Saturday, August 6
After its announcement on Facebook, La Ronde received a plethora of comments upset over the news, many saying they were glad they didn't buy season passes, while others said this will be their last year buying season passes with the newly restricted hours.
Visitors can find La Ronde's revised opening hours here.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.