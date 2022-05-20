Montreal's La Ronde Officially Reopens This Weekend
With new restaurants and season passes!
Calling all thrill-seekers — it's officially that time of year again: La Ronde season!
The much-loved amusement park is finally reopening its doors to visitors again as of Saturday, May 21. And this year, it's got a solid mix of fan-favourite events and all-new restaurants for visitors to try.
This year, Quebec's largest amusement park has decided to introduce a new tiered season pass system for those who love spending their summer days ride hopping.
First, there's the "Adrénaline Pass" for $80.99, which grants access to La Ronde as well as five Six Flags parks in the northeastern U.S. on select dates. It also comes with a discounted parking rate and a single-use "skip the line" pass.
Then, you've got the "Êxtreme Pass" for $152.99 that gives theme park lovers unlimited access to all Six Flags parks, plus discounts on food and merchandise and free parking. With the price of gas lately, we can all benefit from some free parking.
Lastly, there's La Ronde's new "Suprême Pass," valued at $302.99, which also provides unlimited access to all the Six Flags parks plus all kinds of extra goodies, including preferred parking, a dining plan, additional discounts at the parks, and five skip the line passes, among other things.
There are also two new concessions at the park.
L'Aquabar, where park-goers can sip on different beers and cocktails and try "coastal foods," such as fish and chips and "loaded waffle fries." And a Korean-style hot dog restaurant, Arirang.
In the midst of all this newness, La Ronde is also bringing back its popular events, like the 18+ Soirées Techno, happening in September, and Fright Fest, which starts on October 8.
And for the firework enthusiasts, good news — L'International des Feux Loto-Québec is making its return from June 25 to August 6.
La Ronde's Official Reopening
When: May 21, 2022
Address: 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC