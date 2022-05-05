Montreal's La Ronde Reopens This Month With A New Bar & Korean Hot Dogs
Here's everything new at the amusement park this year.
Buckle up. Montreal amusement park La Ronde has shared its 2022 reopening date: May 21. It also confirmed the return of some major events and announced some new food and ticket options.
This year, park visitors will be able to sip cocktails and beer at L'Aquabar, a new concession La Ronde in a press release said will also feature "coastal foods," lemonade, fish and chips, and "loaded waffle fries."
Another new concession, Arirang, will sell Korean-style hot dogs — pogos with topping options that include potatoes, cheese and ramen noodles.
Beginning "later in the season," guests will be able to order food from some on-site food establishments through the Six Flags app.
La Ronde is also introducing a new tiered pass system for the amusement park-obsessed.
The $80.99 Adrénaline Pass grants access to La Ronde as well as five Six Flags parks in the northeastern U.S. on select dates. It also comes with a discounted parking rate and a single-use "skip the line" pass.
The Êxtreme Pass, valued at $152.99, gives roller coaster enthusiasts unlimited access to all Six Flags parks, free parking, and discounts on food and merchandise.
The $302.99 Suprême Pass also comes with unlimited Six Flags access plus additional discounts, preferred parking, a dining plan, and five skip the line passes, among other bells and whistles.
Finally, La Ronde has committed to bringing back its most popular annual events, including the 18+ Soirées Techno in September and Fright Fest, which begins on October 8. L’International des Feux Loto-Québec fireworks festival has already announced its return from June 25 to August 6.