News

La Tulipe's Court Date Was Pushed So It Can Negotiate With The Company That Wants It Quiet

The Plateau borough mayor promises La Tulipe won't close.

The pressure on La Tulipe has potentially eased off a little bit after the venue's court date for a dispute involving a neighbouring residential complex was moved to March 2022. Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor Luc Rabouin announced the news on Facebook, detailing that the venue and the real estate company have agreed to a sit-down to find a possible solution out of court.

"The court hearing that was scheduled for next Monday has been postponed until March, allowing the parties involved to sit down and discuss solutions," Rabouin said.

On December 14, La Tulipe posted a plea for help in its conflict with a real estate company that built residential units nearby. After a series of noise complaints and fines, the real estate agency filed an injunction against the music venue, a move La Tulipe said could potentially force it to shut its doors.

Intense public outcry followed, with Montrealers bemoaning the potential loss of yet another cultural institution thanks to real estate development. The city's administration got publicly involved shortly after La Tulipe's post went viral.

At a press conference, Rabouin admitted that the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough made a mistake by issuing a residential building permit near La Tulipe and claimed his team had already been involved in talks with both parties. He has promised the city will do everything it can to protect the venue.

"The cultural vitality of the metropolis and the Plateau is an asset that must be preserved, and we are clearly committed to this path," Rabouin wrote on December 20.

"Our administration attaches great importance to the quality of life of every citizen who chooses to live in our neighbourhoods. Of course, we believe that this must be done by making them attractive for their residents and viable for those who promote and present culture there."

Montreal Allowed Apartments Next To La Tulipe & Now Its New Neighbours Want It To Be Quiet

La Tulipe is facing a court case that could spell an end to the historic venue.

A new skirmish in the war for the cultural soul of Montreal has pitted the historic La Tulipe music venue on one side and a real estate company on the other. Stuck in the middle is the city's administration, which promised that the storied La Tulipe is "here to stay."

In a widely-shared social media post, the owners of La Tulipe claimed that the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mistakenly allowed residential development across the road from the venue and that now the tenants in that building keep making noise complaints about living next to a music venue.

Montreal Police Found 2 People Dead In A Plateau Apartment Building

A police spokesperson said the individuals showed signs of violence.

At around 3:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Montreal police received a call about an unconscious person in an apartment building on rue Saint-Urbain and avenue Fairmount. When officers arrived, they found two people dead.

According to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois, the individuals exhibited signs of violence.

The SPVM Says A Man Found Injured In The McGill Ghetto Fell Down In An Accident (UPDATED)

Police initially suspected criminal activity.

At around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the SPVM received a call about an injured man in an apartment building on rue Hutchinson near avenue des Pins in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

UPDATE: While police initially suspected criminal activity, SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant reported Wednesday that the injured individual fell down in an accident. Brabant said police ended the investigation after speaking with the man and another individual who officers had initially identified as a suspect. The man bumped his head in his fall but is now "doing okay," according to Brabant.

Montreal Clubs Are Protesting With A Huge Dance Party For The Right To Boogie

Dancing still isn't allowed in Quebec bars and clubs.

Montreal nightclubs are planning a huge dance party protest through the streets of the Plateau to tell the Quebec government to allow dancing at their businesses again.

Due to COVID-19, dancing is still prohibited at Quebec bars and clubs, as well as at weddings if alcohol is served.

