Legault's Former Business, Air Transat, Was Named The World's Best 'Leisure Airline'

The airline has won the prize four times in a row.

Quebec Premier François Legault's former business, Air Transat, has been named the "World's Best Leisure Airline" for the fourth year running by the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

"Knowing that the Air Transat experience has kept its place in the hearts of travellers fills me with pride and ambition for the future," Annick Guérard, president and CEO of Transat, said in a statement.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards surveyed the opinions of travellers on more than 300 airlines around the globe. Over 13 million people responded to the survey, according to Skytrax.

Legault was the co-founder of the airline before he entered politics.

Air Transat currently serves Canada, the United States, Europe and the Caribbean.

"This award crystallizes the professionalism and dedication of our employees because they are the ones who make our star shine every day," Guérard added.

