Les Grands Ballets Are Hosting 2 Free Shows In Montreal's Parc La Fontaine This Month
The shows will take place at the newly opened Théâtre de Verdure in the heart of Parc La Fontaine.
The recent reopening of Parc La Fontaine's outdoor theatre has brought free shows and screenings this summer, including two evenings of completely free ballet coming at the end of August. The performances, hosted by Les Grands Ballets, will bring contemporary dance and traditional ballet styles together in a seven-part show.
The lush environment will add a breath of fresh air to the performances of 20 dancers, whose pieces include Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, choreographed by Mauro Bigonzetti, and an excerpt from Carmen, interpreted by Alberto Alonso.
The event will last an hour and twenty minutes, with doors opening an hour early at 7:30 p.m. It's worth getting there in advance — despite the free entry, there are a limited number of seats, and doors close once they're filled. Then, it'll just be you and 2,499 other ballet enthusiasts, free to enjoy the show under a canopy of leaves.
Rendez-vous d'été / Summer showcase
Price: Free
Where: Théâtre de Verdure, 3939, avenue du Parc-La Fontaine, Montreal, QC
When: August 24 and 25, 8:30 p.m.