Lumifest Is Coming Back To Old Longueuil With Giant Light Shows, DJ Parties & Street Food
It'll light up your life and trigger your nostalgia with its '80s / '90s synth theme!
Think Montreal's festival season is done just because summer's over? Think again! Lumifest is back for its fifth edition from September 30 to October 2.
Lighting up the streets of Old Longueuil with the theme "New Wave," the festival will showcase light installations and digital visual spectacles.
These sensory experiences will be set against the area's historic buildings thanks to a team of local artists, including La Boîte interactive, HUB Studio, and Society of Technological Arts.
You can dance the night away or tap your toes as you walk around, listening to '80s and '90s-style synth beats from an impressive lineup of DJs and VJs.
Of course, you can't have a Montreal festival without delicious bites. The festival will offer a different menu each night to go correspond with the evening's party. Don't be surprised if you see some familiar names. For instance, William J. Walter will be serving up his famous sausages for the Deutsch Party on September 30.
The next night, students from École Hôtelière de la Montérégie will give a nod to Montreal's iconic smoked meat.
La Buvette will help celebrate the last night of the festival on October 2 with fish and chips.
With snacks that'll make your tastebuds sing, a partnership with Brasseurs du Monde for beer and drinks and a stacked festival lineup, Lumifest has the recipe for a good time — and it's a great way to usher in the fall season.
Lumifest 2021
Price: Free admission!
When: September 30 to October 2, 2021
Address: Rue Saint-Charles Ouest (pedestrianized between rue Saint-Sylvestre and rue Saint-Jacques), Old Longueuil, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for something cool and retro to do that'll totally light up your life, this is the perfect way to welcome fall.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
