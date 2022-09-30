Montreal Construction This Weekend Will Cause Many Road Closures (Again)
Road closures in Montreal? Shocking!
It's finally the weekend in Montreal and you know what that means, right? Road closures! If you're planning on travelling in and around the Montreal area this weekend, then you should definitely know that there will be many road closures for construction, with most of the chaos occurring on Highway 25 in the La Fontaine tunnel, the Saint-Pierre interchange and the Mercier Bridge.
Mobilité Montréal is urging the public to avoid the following places as much as possible:
Map of Montreal road closure. Mobilité Montréal
As of Saturday from 12:30 a.m. to Monday 5:00 a.m., a complete closure is expected of Highway 25 north between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the avenue Souligny entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel.
Map of Montreal road closure. Mobilité Montréal
From Friday 11:00 p.m. to Monday 5:00 a.m., a complete closure of boulevard Marie-Victorin eastbound is expected in Brossard between the Highway 10 east ramp and the Highway 10 west entrance. Motorists can instead opt for the Highway 10 east ramp (towards Sherbrooke), exit 8 for boulevard Taschereau east and the Highway 10 west ramp.
Map of Montreal road closure. Mobilité Montréal
From Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5:00 a.m., the Saint-Pierre interchange will be completely closed from the ramp leading from R-138 east (from Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 east/downtown. R-138 eastbound between rue Clément and the interchange will be partially closed with only two out of the three lanes in operation between Saturday 7:00 a.m. to Sunday 11:00 p.m.
Map of Montreal road closure. Mobilité Montréal
From Saturday 2:00 a.m. to Monday 5:00 a.m., the Mercier Bridge between Montreal and Kahnawake will be completely closed towards Montreal with only one lane in operation towards the South Shore (R-138 west).
Construction will also affect highways 15, 13 and 40 this weekend with partial and complete closures. Check out Mobilité Montréal for more information.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.