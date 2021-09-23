A Montreal Dim Sum Bar Is Serving All-You-Can-Eat Dumplings For $26 On One Day Only
Did you know National Dumpling Day is coming up on September 26? Neither did we, but bless it for existing because Old Montreal's JIAO Dim Sum Bar is hosting a $26 all-you-can-eat dumpling brunch to celebrate.
And, in addition to it being National Dumpling Day this weekend, it's also JIAO's anniversary.
The all-you-can-eat menu will be available on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., after which the regular menu takes effect.
The event also features music by Richard Wynn.
RSVP by reserving at the specified date and times of the event on the JIAO Dim Sum Bar website.
All-You-Can-Eat Dumplings & Dim Sum Brunch
Price: $26 for all-you-can-eat dumplings
When: Sunday, September 26, from noon to 3 p.m.
Address: JIAO Dim Sum Bar - 399, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Take advantage of this amazing deal by stuffing your face with dumplings at Sunday brunch — what could be better?
