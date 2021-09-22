Montreal Is Hosting A Monster Truck 'Spectacular' With 10,000-Pound Trucks Doing Tricks
The most badass date night ever.
Massive monster trucks are making their way to Montreal's Olympic Stadium this April — racing, freestyling, and even popping wheelies.
If you want to watch these 10,000-pound beasts go HAM with their 1,500-horsepower engines, then Monster Spectacular 2022 is the place to do it.
According to evenko, the event promoter, 12 of the world's best monster trucks will be competing on an all-new track. The event features side-by-side races, freestyle motocross, ATV & SXS races, and a backflip contest.
The event was initially set to take place on November 13, but it has been postponed until April 9 due to public health restrictions.
If you already have a ticket, hold onto it because it'll still be valid. If you don't, a spokesperson told MTL Blog there are still more tickets available.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for a pit party where you can meet the drivers and get photos with the monster trucks.
The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Monster Spectacular XXVI
Price: $28.50+
When: Saturday, April 9, 2022
Address: Olympic Stadium - 4141, ave. Pierre de Coubertin, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Whether it's the most badass date night ever or you're looking for kid-friendly fun, these massive monster trucks will leave you impressed AF.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.