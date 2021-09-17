Montreal Hosts A Ton Of International Events Compared To The Rest Of Canada — Even Toronto
Montreal was just ranked #1 international event host in North America for 2020.
When it comes to hosting international events, you may think New York City, Toronto or Washington, D.C., would have a leg up on Montreal. But, according to the new International Meetings Statistics Report, Montreal was ranked the top city in North America for the number of international events it hosted in 2020.
A press release from the Palais des congrès de Montréal says that, in 2020, Montreal hosted 41 international events while Washington hosted 32 and New York City hosted 30. Toronto and Ottawa each hosted just seven international events and Vancouver hosted six.
CNW Group | Palais des congrès de Montréal
This is Montreal's fourth consecutive year in the top spot, with the city accounting for 56% of the international events held across the country, the Palais des congrès de Montréal says.
"To limit the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city's reputation, a range of measures upholding the industry's most stringent standards was implemented at the Palais de congrès," says a statement from the convention centre.
On a global scale, Montreal's rank climbed from 17 to 11, beating out Amsterdam, Dubai and Stockholm for the number of international events hosted in 2020.