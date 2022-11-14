Montreal Is Canada's Safest City & It Ranked Top 3 In The Whole World
It's also the only city in North America on the list. 🗺️
Montreal is one of the safest places in the world, according to a new ranking. The Canadian city placed in the top three in the State of Travel Insurance Safest Destinations report compiled by travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. There is one caveat though: firearms.
The report warns travellers about the prevalence of guns in Montreal and the crackdown by authorities to prevent more from entering the city or province.
No other Canadian city made it onto the safety list, although Canada as a whole did place in the top 10 for safest countries.
If you're still not sure where to travel in 2023, you may want to look to Europe. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Iceland topped the list of safest countries. The safest cities were Reykjavik, Copenhagen and Montreal.
In terms of safe countries, there were some surprise changes on the list this year. New Zealand fell from second to 10th, Canada dropped from third to sixth, and Ireland fell from eighth to 12th.
Some of the biggest drops were Japan (down from 5 to 19), Costa Rica (down from 15 to 31) and Brazil (down from 25 to 42).
Ireland and the U.K. fell below the Top 10, while the Netherlands and Denmark secured top spots after making it into the Top 15. In fact, Scandinavian countries made four out of the top 10 spots with Norway and Sweden also ranked high on the list.
The ranking analyzed survey responses from nearly 2,000 travellers who had been to the destinations, along with third-party data on security considerations like safety for underrepresented groups, weather emergencies and health measures.
For this year's list, researchers consulted the U.S. State Department, The Economist, safety-app creator GeoSure Global, Vision of Humanity, Numbeo, and Global Finance magazine.
The top 15 safest cities in the world are:
- Reykjavik
- Copenhagen
- Montreal
- Amsterdam
- Seoul
- Singapore
- Tokyo
- Berlin
- London
- Sydney
- Barcelona
- Honolulu
- Rome
- Dubai
- Paris
The top 15 safest countries are:
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Iceland
- Australia
- Norway
- Canada
- Germany
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- New Zealand
- Spain
- Ireland
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Belgium