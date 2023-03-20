An 18-Year-Old Has Died After Getting Shot On A Montreal Sidewalk

Police think it was a drive-by shooting.

Senior Editor
A Montreal police vehicle.

A Montreal police vehicle.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

An 18-year-old man has died after a suspected drive-by shooting in the Montreal borough of Anjou Sunday night.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m., when police responded to a 911 call concerning a person injured by a gunshot. Police arrived at the scene on avenue Hérisson near the intersection with avenue Thérèse-Casgrain to find the man unconscious on the ground, SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told the media.

He had sustained one gunshot to the upper body. He was brought to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injury.

Chèvrefils confirmed this was Montreal's sixth homicide of 2023. The SPVM's major crimes unit is now investigating and was at the scene early Monday morning along with a team of crime scene technicians and a K9 unit to piece together clues. Police were also meeting with witnesses.

Citing preliminary information, the spokesperson said it looked like a single suspect fired at the victim from a vehicle while he was on the sidewalk.

No arrests had been made as of 6 a.m. Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

From Your Site Articles
Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
Recommended For You
Loading...