Montreal Ranked Among The Best Cities In Canada To Raise A Family
Quebec City was named the best family-friendly city.
For families with kids or those planning on having children — Quebec is one of the best provinces to raise a family in all of Canada. The Clever Canadian recently ranked the 51 best family-friendly cities across Canada and three Quebec spots managed to make the top 10.
The Clever Canadian, a website that compiles reliable reviews on products and services in Canada, created the ranking with the intention of helping parents, travellers, NGOs and anyone who is curious about raising a family in Canada, the company wrote.
A number of factors were taken into consideration to determine the top Canadian cities for raising a family. The criteria included population, unemployment rates, safety index, average household income, average household monthly costs and median house prices, to name a few.
Quebec City was named the number one spot for raising a family. "Quebec’s exceptional healthcare, affordable housing, and medical system, combined with its low crime rate make this city the most family-friendly city in Canada," Clever Canadian wrote. Mmh, fair enough on the housing prices and crime rate. However, some Quebecers might question the Clever Canadian's methodology for health care evaluation.
As for Montreal, we didn't fall too far behind — ranking eighth on the list.
According to the Clever Canadian, Montreal's affordable housing, daycare costs and pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods make it a great area for families. Additionally, the city's public transportation has been named one of the best in the world, which might make it slightly easier to get where you need to go with kids.
Sherbrooke rounded off the top 10, but that wasn't the last Quebec spot to rank.
Longueuil (11), Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (14), Trois-Rivières (20) and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville (32) all made the cut.
Here's the complete top 10 list of the most family-friendly cities in Canada:
- Quebec City
- Ottawa
- Calgary
- Vancouver
- Edmonton
- Richmond
- Toronto
- Montreal
- Saskatoon
- Sherbrooke
