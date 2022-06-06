Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

mile end montreal

The Montreal Mile End Outdoor Japanese Street Food Market Opens This Week

Here's everything that's happening for Montreal's Japan Week and YATAI MTL.

Senior Editor
YATAI MTL vendors and customers.

Yasuko Tadokoro | Courtesy of YATAI MTL

Japan Week and YATAI Montreal kick off the week of June 6. The weeklong festivities and promotions are a celebration of local Japanese culture, food, businesses and artists, culminating in the opening of a Japanese street food, goods and crafts market in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.

Between June 6 and 12, Japan Week will highlight Montreal-area Japanese restaurants, businesses and products. A total of 35 participating eateries and shops in Montreal and on the South Shore are showcasing their best dishes and products.

A complete list and interactive map of Japan Week participants are available online.

YATAI MTL is on from June 10 to 12 at the Marché des Possibles and Entrepôt 77 on rue Bernard E. in the Mile End. Montrealers will be able to sample street food from "culinary booths" and browse offerings from local merchants.

Person holds a Shiba dog on a leash.Person holds a Shiba dog on a leash.Yasuko Tadokoro | Courtesy of YATAI MTL

YATAI MTL will also feature sake tastings, live music, an '80s dance party, a Shiba and Akita doggy party, a karaoke competition, a piano concert of Studio Ghibli musical scores, and a screening of Lost in Translation accompanied by whisky tastings. The full program is online.

In years past, the event has attracted as many as 15,000 visitors, according to the festival website.

Get the details below.

Japan Week & YATAI MTL 2022

People pose with a Shiba dog.

Yasuko Tadokoro | Courtesy of YATAI MTL

Where:

  • Japan Week
    • participating restaurants and shops on Montreal Island and on the South Shore
  • YATAI MTL
    • Marché des Possibles and Entrepôt 77: 77, rue Bernard E., Montreal, QC
When:
  • Japan Week
    • June 6 to 12, 2022
  • YATAI MTL
    • June 10, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • June 11, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • June 12, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
