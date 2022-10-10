Montreal Police Are Treating A Suspicious Overnight Death In NDG As Possible Murder
There were signs of violence on the body, according to police.
Montreal police are looking for a suspect after a man in his 50s was found dead in a residential part of NDG early Monday morning. A 911 call just after midnight alerted emergency services to someone having a heart attack in an apartment complex. Officers discovered the victim in a building at the corner of Montclair and Fielding avenues, about six blocks from Concordia University's Loyola Campus.
When authorities arrived, the 51-year-old man was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead on the scene.
"His body showed signs of violence," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque. "The file has been transferred to the Major Crimes Unit because it's a suspicious death."
Police are now considering the possibility of murder. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Officers established a security perimeter to protect the scene for investigators and dispatched a canine unit to collect clues.
Montreal police have also opened a command post in the area. So far, no arrests have been made.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.