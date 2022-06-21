Montreal Police Say A Missing Teen Girl Was Found Dead Near The Saint Lawrence River
Her death is believed to be accidental.
Montreal police found the body of a 17-year-old girl by the water on the LaSalle side of the Mercier Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. A 911 call around 12:30 p.m. reported what appeared to be an unconscious youth. Officers located the teen around 2:45 p.m. and it took paramedics some time to reach the body. Her death was later confirmed.
"We believe she slipped and injured herself, which led to her death," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.
"Right now, everything is pointing to an accident."
The girl was around 500 metres from the bridge and it's possible that she may have fallen, police said. Although she was found near the water, there is nothing to suggest that she drowned.
Her body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The teen was reported missing yesterday. Police have not yet released her identity.