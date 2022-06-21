Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal police

Montreal Police Say A Missing Teen Girl Was Found Dead Near The Saint Lawrence River

Her death is believed to be accidental.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
The two sides of the Mercier bridge over the Saint Lawrence River.

The two sides of the Mercier bridge over the Saint Lawrence River.

Blanchardb | Creative Commons

Montreal police found the body of a 17-year-old girl by the water on the LaSalle side of the Mercier Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. A 911 call around 12:30 p.m. reported what appeared to be an unconscious youth. Officers located the teen around 2:45 p.m. and it took paramedics some time to reach the body. Her death was later confirmed.

"We believe she slipped and injured herself, which led to her death," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

"Right now, everything is pointing to an accident."

The girl was around 500 metres from the bridge and it's possible that she may have fallen, police said. Although she was found near the water, there is nothing to suggest that she drowned.

Her body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The teen was reported missing yesterday. Police have not yet released her identity.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...