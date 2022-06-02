Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal police

Montreal Police Say A Pedestrian Was Seriously Injured After Getting Hit By A Vehicle

It happened in Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie Wednesday night.

Montreal police car.

Montreal police car.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough Wednesday night, Montreal police report.

The collision occurred near the intersection of avenue de Lorimier and rue Saint-Zotique at around 10 p.m. SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the driver was heading south on de Lorimier when he hit the pedestrian, a woman.

According to Bergeron, the driver, a 63-year-old man, "could not avoid the collision."

The woman was "rushed" to the hospital in serious condition. The spokesperson said that as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday investigators were still trying to determine why she was in the street.

The driver is said to have cooperated with police, who determined speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision. He was treated for shock at the scene.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

