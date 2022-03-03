Montreal Ranked The Best City In The World For Women To Travel Alone
Travelling to an unknown city can be scary for just about anyone, but some factors make solo travel even more frightening for certain groups of people.
With this in mind, Holidu, an online vacation rentals search engine, took it upon itself to figure out "The Best Cities for Women to Solo Travel." And Montreal ranked number one.
Holidu created a "Post-Pandemic Women Solo Travel Index" which looked at factors women may want to consider when travelling to a city by themselves, including crime rates, street safety, and prices for solo travel.
Wondering how Montreal ranked the top spot? Well, it wasn't because it's the cheapest spot on the list to travel, that's for sure. But the city has many other redeeming qualities, according to Holidu.
"Montreal scored highly across the board, especially for how bright it is at night and how safe women feel when walking alone after dark."
The ranking stated that Montreal has one of the lowest increased crime rates in Canada. Berkshire Hathaway's travel insurance subsidiary, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), even ranked Montreal the safest city in the world to travel in 2022.
Here's a look at Holidu's top 20 cities in the world for women to travel solo:
- Montreal, Canada
- Colombo, Sri Lanka
- Ljubljana, Slovenia
- Ottawa, Canada
- Edmonton, Canada
- Vienna, Austria
- Linz, Austria
- Łódź, Poland
- Calgary, Canada
- Zagreb, Croatia
- Vancouver, Canada
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Salzburg, Austria
- Graz, Austria
- Doha, Qatar
- Toronto, Canada
- Gdańsk, Poland
- Belgrade, Serbia
- Wrocław, Poland
- Poznań, Poland
As you can see, besides Montreal, a number of other Canadian cities made Holidu's Top 20, including Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto.
But, we can bask in pride knowing that the 514 ranked the top spot.
At least Mayor Valérie Plante did!
