Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal travel

Montreal Ranked The Best City In The World For Women To Travel Alone

According to Holidu.

Woman with arms in the air in front of the Montreal skyline.
Martinmark | Dreamstime

Travelling to an unknown city can be scary for just about anyone, but some factors make solo travel even more frightening for certain groups of people.

With this in mind, Holidu, an online vacation rentals search engine, took it upon itself to figure out "The Best Cities for Women to Solo Travel." And Montreal ranked number one.

Holidu created a "Post-Pandemic Women Solo Travel Index" which looked at factors women may want to consider when travelling to a city by themselves, including crime rates, street safety, and prices for solo travel.

Wondering how Montreal ranked the top spot? Well, it wasn't because it's the cheapest spot on the list to travel, that's for sure. But the city has many other redeeming qualities, according to Holidu.

"Montreal scored highly across the board, especially for how bright it is at night and how safe women feel when walking alone after dark."

The ranking stated that Montreal has one of the lowest increased crime rates in Canada. Berkshire Hathaway's travel insurance subsidiary, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), even ranked Montreal the safest city in the world to travel in 2022.

Here's a look at Holidu's top 20 cities in the world for women to travel solo:

  1. Montreal, Canada
  2. Colombo, Sri Lanka
  3. Ljubljana, Slovenia
  4. Ottawa, Canada
  5. Edmonton, Canada
  6. Vienna, Austria
  7. Linz, Austria
  8. Łódź, Poland
  9. Calgary, Canada
  10. Zagreb, Croatia
  11. Vancouver, Canada
  12. Jakarta, Indonesia
  13. Salzburg, Austria
  14. Graz, Austria
  15. Doha, Qatar
  16. Toronto, Canada
  17. Gdańsk, Poland
  18. Belgrade, Serbia
  19. Wrocław, Poland
  20. Poznań, Poland

As you can see, besides Montreal, a number of other Canadian cities made Holidu's Top 20, including Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto.

But, we can bask in pride knowing that the 514 ranked the top spot.

At least Mayor Valérie Plante did!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...