9 Airbnb Chalets To Rent Less Than 2.5 Hours From Montreal For A Winter Wonderland Weekend

One even allows up to 14 guests so invite your crew and split the cost.

9 Airbnb Chalets To Rent Less Than 2.5 Hours From Montreal For A Winter Wonderland Weekend
Christian | Airbnb, Antoine | Airbnb
It's been a long pandemic so a winter getaway makes perfect sense this season. To help you make your winter plans, we've found some of the most beautiful chalets to rent near Montreal on Airbnb that are reasonably affordable if you take your BFFs along on the trip and split the cost.

All prices are for the weekend of February 4-6 when you'll no doubt be itching to get away and are listed without taxes and fees.

Cabin In The Trees

Christian | Airbnb

Price: $208 per night for up to 2 guests

Address: Wentworth-Nord, QC

Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Why You Need To Go: Less than an hour and a half from the city, this listing will remind you of days in your childhood treehouse.

See listing

Room With A View

Antoine | Airbnb

Price: $475 per night for up to 6 guests

Address: Les Éboulements, QC

Distance From Montreal: 3 hours and 55 minutes

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to take a mini-vacation away from the city with your crew, this listing is complete with a spa, fireplace and the most spectacular view of the St. Lawrence River.

See listing

Chalet With A Spa

Benjamin | Airbnb

Price: $400 per night for up to 6 guests

Address: Sainte-Béatrix, QC

Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Why You Need To Go: This beautiful chalet is surrounded by gorgeous nature and lots of large windows so you can take in the view. There's also an outdoor hot tub and outdoor fireplace.

See listing

Taureau Lake Camp

Éliane & Thomas | Airbnb

Price: $129 per night for up to 4 guests

Address: Saint-Michel-des-Saints, QC

Distance From Montreal: 2 hours

Why You Need To Go: This spot in Lanaudière is complete with everything you need for a stellar weekend away, including two electric fireplaces, an outdoor campfire area, a DVD player with 30 DVD options and lots of snowshoeing trails to explore nearby.

See listing

Cozy Cottage NearTremblant

Kanata | Airbnb

Price: $316 per night for up to 4 guests

Address: Amherst, QC

Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Why You Need To Go: This picture-perfect chalet in the iconic Tremblant region offers a classic winter getaway experience.

See listing

Spacious Chalet For A Group Getaway

Chalet | Airbnb

Price: $618 per night for up to 14 guests

Address: Saint-Zénon, QC

Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Why You Need To Go: With room for 14 people and just under two hours away, this spectacular chalet is perfect for a group to relax, unwind and have some fun.

See listing

Chalet With Spa, Games & More

Hebergia | Airbnb

Price: $537 per night for up to 8 guests

Address: Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson, QC

Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Why You Need To Go: Fit for up to eight people, this upscale rental by a lake in the mountains has a pool table and a year-round hot tub to make your winter weekend away unforgettable.

See listing

Eco Lodge

Catherine | Airbnb

Price: $289 per night for up to 6 guests

Address: Brownsburg, QC

Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 5 minutes

Why You Need To Go: This beautiful tiny home is the definition of simple beauty and is the perfect place to go unplug in the middle of the chilliest season.

See listing

Luxury Cottage

Ariane | Airbnb

Price: $550 per night for up to 8 guests

Address: Chertsey, QC

Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Why You Need To Go: The only thing more beautiful than the decor inside this house is the spectacular view of the winter scenery outside.

See listing

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

