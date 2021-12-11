9 Airbnb Chalets To Rent Less Than 2.5 Hours From Montreal For A Winter Wonderland Weekend
One even allows up to 14 guests so invite your crew and split the cost.
It's been a long pandemic so a winter getaway makes perfect sense this season. To help you make your winter plans, we've found some of the most beautiful chalets to rent near Montreal on Airbnb that are reasonably affordable if you take your BFFs along on the trip and split the cost.
All prices are for the weekend of February 4-6 when you'll no doubt be itching to get away and are listed without taxes and fees.
Cabin In The Trees
Price: $208 per night for up to 2 guests
Address: Wentworth-Nord, QC
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Less than an hour and a half from the city, this listing will remind you of days in your childhood treehouse.
Room With A View
Price: $475 per night for up to 6 guests
Address: Les Éboulements, QC
Distance From Montreal: 3 hours and 55 minutes
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to take a mini-vacation away from the city with your crew, this listing is complete with a spa, fireplace and the most spectacular view of the St. Lawrence River.
Chalet With A Spa
Price: $400 per night for up to 6 guests
Address: Sainte-Béatrix, QC
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful chalet is surrounded by gorgeous nature and lots of large windows so you can take in the view. There's also an outdoor hot tub and outdoor fireplace.
Taureau Lake Camp
Price: $129 per night for up to 4 guests
Address: Saint-Michel-des-Saints, QC
Distance From Montreal: 2 hours
Why You Need To Go: This spot in Lanaudière is complete with everything you need for a stellar weekend away, including two electric fireplaces, an outdoor campfire area, a DVD player with 30 DVD options and lots of snowshoeing trails to explore nearby.
Cozy Cottage NearTremblant
Price: $316 per night for up to 4 guests
Address: Amherst, QC
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This picture-perfect chalet in the iconic Tremblant region offers a classic winter getaway experience.
Spacious Chalet For A Group Getaway
Price: $618 per night for up to 14 guests
Address: Saint-Zénon, QC
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 50 minutes
Why You Need To Go: With room for 14 people and just under two hours away, this spectacular chalet is perfect for a group to relax, unwind and have some fun.
Chalet With Spa, Games & More
Price: $537 per night for up to 8 guests
Address: Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson, QC
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Fit for up to eight people, this upscale rental by a lake in the mountains has a pool table and a year-round hot tub to make your winter weekend away unforgettable.
Eco Lodge
Price: $289 per night for up to 6 guests
Address: Brownsburg, QC
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 5 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful tiny home is the definition of simple beauty and is the perfect place to go unplug in the middle of the chilliest season.
Luxury Cottage
Price: $550 per night for up to 8 guests
Address: Chertsey, QC
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Why You Need To Go: The only thing more beautiful than the decor inside this house is the spectacular view of the winter scenery outside.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
