Montreal Ranked Safest City In The World To Visit In 2022
And Canada was ranked the #3 safest place to travel.
Berkshire Hathaway's travel insurance subsidiary, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), named Montreal the safest city in the world to travel in 2022. Next in line in the ranking are Amsterdam, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.
London, Barcelona, Hong Kong, Berlin and Rome round out the BHTP list.
According to a December 10 blog post, the company compiled its ranking first by scraping lists of the most popular travel destinations for Americans on sites like Expedia and conducting a survey asking visitors to those cities to grade them. BHTP then took into account ratings and indices from The Economist, GeoSure Global and Numbeo.
Montreal came out on top with an overall score of 78.7.
"It's the top-rated city in our survey almost across the board," BHTP writer Kit Kiefer said in the blog post. Kiefer also specifically mentioned Montreal's high marks on GeoSure, a safety grading app that gives the city a composite score of 78/100, including a score of 75/100 for nighttime safety, 74/100 for women's safety and 81/100 for LGBTQ+ safety.
Kiefer highlights Old Montreal ("the best of France and Canada") and Mount Royal as some of the city's "top attractions." Montreal smoked meat, they say, "is the stuff dreams are made of."
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante boasted about the city's first-place ranking in a February 9 Twitter post.
BHTP's "Safest Cities to Travel" list came alongside a ranking of the "Safest Places to Tavel," which put Canada in the number three spot behind Iceland and New Zealand and ahead of Sweden and Japan.