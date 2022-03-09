Trending Topics

Part Of Rue Peel Will Become A One-Way With A New Bike Path & Room For Terrasses

The busy downtown street is getting a $108-million makeover.

A rendering of what rue Peel could look like after its $108-million facelift
City of Montreal

Chances are you've found yourself on Montreal's rue Peel in the heart of downtown. The major north-south street linking avenue Pine Ouest to Griffintown is set to get a major $108-million facelift, including a new bicycle path, one-way traffic, wider sidewalks and more room for street terrasses.

The City of Montreal unveiled the concept for the redevelopment project in a press release on Tuesday, billing it as a move toward a more "user-friendly, attractive and safer artery."

A rendering of what rue Peel could look like after its $108-million redevelopmentCity of Montreal

"The redevelopment project selected for rue Peel is perfectly in line with our vision, which aims to make the downtown area the most beautiful and greenest in North America," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in the release.

Ville-Marie City Councillor Sophie Mauzerolle, who is responsible for transportation and mobility, added that the "rejuvenation" will bring the street into the 21st century by promoting "active mobility," particularly via the new bike path.

The protected bike path will be part of the city's 184-kilometre island-wide Réseau express vélo (REV) REV express bicycle network. This portion would allow cyclists to travel safely from the Lachine Canal to boulevard de Maisonneuve.

The City said the eventual one-way northbound traffic lane, between boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest and rue Sherbrooke Ouest, will make it possible for merchants to install street terrasses as well as include space for deliveries, short-term parking, and tourist bus drop-offs.

It also said it will be rebuilding certain underground infrastructures, planting around 30 trees and installing new street furniture.

Prep work for the project, which is being combined with redevelopment work on Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, is scheduled to begin next fall. The majority of the work is planned for 2023 to 2025.

