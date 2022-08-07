Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal Pride

Montreal's Pride Parade Won't Be Taking Place This Year After All

Organizers say not enough volunteers showed up to secure the route.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
People march in Montreal's Pride parade. Right: Attendees wave rainbow, transgender and leather pride flags at a prior parade.​

People march in Montreal's Pride parade. Right: Attendees wave rainbow, transgender and leather pride flags at a prior parade.

@fiertemontreal | Instagram

Montreal's Pride Parade is no longer happening this year. Organizers say a lack of volunteers on Sunday morning left them with too few people to station at intersections along the parade route to ensure safety.

"Security comes before everything else, so we had to cancel," Fierté Montréal spokesperson Nathalie Roy told MTL Blog.

With so many attendees showing up for the event and not enough people to direct them it could have turned into a disaster if something did go wrong, she said.

While there were no direct threats to the event, organizers called off the parade as a precaution. They made the decision after speaking with Montreal police.

The Pride parade was scheduled for 1 p.m. on August 7 and would have marked the return of the event after pandemic restrictions prevented large gatherings last year.

Other events scheduled at the Olympic Park Esplanade for 2 p.m., like the T-Dance and closing performance with Pabllo Vittar, will take place as planned.

