6 Montreal Shops Where You Can Find All Things Studio Ghibli
Get spirited away in these spots.
Studio Ghibli Fest may have skipped over Montreal this year, but you can keep celebrating your love for Japanese pop culture and the beloved animated films year-round at a number of local shops.
If you're looking to relive the films' warm and fuzzy feelings, here are some places to stock up on Totoro origami, soot sprite chopsticks and Kiki stationery for home, or grab gifts for a fellow Ghibli lover:
La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly
Where: 176, rue Bernard Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why: This Mile End bookshop is the little sister of Drawn & Quarterly with reading material geared toward younger audiences. But don't let that stop you from stopping in to look through their cute collection of illustrated Ghibli notebooks, postcards and other branded merch.
WXY Mode Lab
Where: 1255, av. du Mont-Royal Est, Montreal, QC
Why: This cozy Plateau store, recently dubbed "the most Gen Z spot ever" on TikTok, offers a selection of cute clothes and jewelry featuring beloved Studio Ghibli characters. Pick out the perfect Totoro pin from dozens of sizes and poses, earrings with Kiki and her cat, or a pair of socks covered in soot sprites.
Baka Tattoo
Where: 4140, rue Saint Denis, Montreal, QC
Reason to go: Wear your love for Hayao Miyazaki's creations with a tattoo by one of the artists at this Plateau parlour that specializes in all anime styles, like this perfect rendition from Kiki's Delivery Service by Elen. Each artist has a different rate, depending on the design, details, and size required.
Chez Rhox Geek Shop
Where: 6375, rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: This Villeray one-stop shop for all things geek has Ghibli items you won't find elsewhere, like a Castle in the Sky robot puzzle and themed bento boxes with matching chopsticks. There are also $30 music boxes to keep your fave film tunes at your fingertips.
Otaku Manga Lounge
Where: 3623, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why: This bookstore café near the Quartier Latin serves the latest manga releases and Japanese refreshments, which you can enjoy in a cozy adjoining reading room. You can also get your hands on Studio Ghibli gear, like a soot sprite mask, deluxe Nausicaa box set, or Ghibli bento box cookbook (a follow-up to the popular original recipe book).
Imaginaire
Where: 440, blvd. des Promenades, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC
Why: This South Shore spot is under 25 minutes drive (or 45 min public transit ride) from Montreal and has a terrific selection of board games, figurines and comics. You can pick up a Spirited Away journal, Totoro notecards and art book ahead of back-to-school, or try a transparent puzzle.