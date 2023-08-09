9 Hidden Gem Montreal Hideaways To Study, Hang Out, Or Just Read A Book In Peace
Quiet havens for the thinkers, daydreamers, and casual readers. 📚
Beyond Montreal's vivacious festivals and animated streets, there lie secret refuges where the world seems to hush. Whether you're an ambitious student, a devoted bookworm, or just someone chasing a moment of serenity, the city has nooks that offer more than shelter from the urban uproar.
From panoramic vistas to cozy corners, Montreal has a number of oases that beckon the curious and the contemplative. Before you resign to the familiar hum of a crowded café or the predictable silence of a public library, seek out these escapes to get lost in a book or ponder life's mysteries in peace.
Here are some locales to bookmark for your next study session or reading retreat:
Westmount Conservatory
Where: 4624, rue Sherbrooke Ouest
Reason to go: This sun-soaked greenhouse, filled with natural light, creates a comfortable atmosphere that's welcoming year-round, but particularly cozy in the winter. The gentle sounds of the fountain offer a soothing backdrop for focused study or diving into a good book, while the oxygen-rich air from the tropical plants helps to refresh the mind. Its proximity to the Westmount Library is a bonus, ensuring you're never short of reading material.
Maison Shaughnessy
Where: 1920, rue Baile
Reason to go: Situated within the Canadian Centre for Architecture, this spot is a historical gem. The 19th-century mansion has been preserved, and its detailed woodwork and vintage fixtures will take you back in time. But beyond that, the house offers modern amenities catered to those in search of a place to focus. With free entry, it's a sought-after spot for students, researchers, and anyone seeking a quiet nook. It's especially tranquil, bordered on the north by the lush greens of Baile Park and to the south by Boulevard René-Lévesque, complemented by the displays of the CCA sculpture garden.
OSMO x MARUSAN Café-Terrasse
Where: 51, rue Sherbrooke Ouest
Reason to go: Tucked partly underground, the design of this Plateau café uses skylights to shower the contemporary concrete interiors with an abundance of natural light. Its subterranean charm is further accentuated by an outdoor terrasse, enveloped in trees, providing a perfect setting to unwind. In addition to top-notch coffee, like a special miso and caramel latté ($6), you can fill up on quality Japanese meals like a karaage sandwich ($13) or vegan curry ($15). And if you're in the mood for a vibe shift, drop by on a Friday evening when the café hosts live DJ radio shows.
Bibliothèque Maisonneuve
View of Pie X through plants from the library's rooftop garden terrasse.
Where: 4120, rue Ontario Est
Reason to go: The library's new rooftop terrasse is a standout feature, offering visitors a clear view of the Olympic Stadium and the intersection of Pie X and Ontario. The outdoor space is complemented by a well-maintained garden, offering privacy between tables. Inside, visitors can enjoy massive stained glass windows and mosaic floors. Those looking for a contemporary touch can also take advantage of the library's video game room.
Artexte
Where: 2, rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Suite 301
Reason to go: This downtown archive is a sanctuary for those passionate about contemporary art. It boasts a comprehensive collection of documents chronicling visual arts since the 1960s. The serenity of its reading room, open from Wednesday to Friday between noon and 5 p.m., offers an unrivaled atmosphere for introspection and discovery. In this quiet enclave, you can delve into a diverse array of publications and media resources at your own pace. It's a space intentionally designed for unhurried exploration.
Otaku Manga Lounge
Where: 3623, rue Saint Denis
Reason to go: This unique spot combines the essence of a specialized bookstore with the comfort of a reading lounge. Elevated, cushioned booths offer the perfect cozy nook for delving deep into captivating stories. The collection is impressive, boasting over 12,600 volumes in English, French, and Japanese. Whether you're looking for the latest releases or rare classics, you're likely to find them here. Those eager for a lengthy read can enjoy a by-the-hour rate ($6.50), while the all-day option ($12.50) caters to those planning a longer stay. Both come with the added comfort of unlimited tea. For anyone unfamiliar with manga or wanting a recommendation, knowledgeable staff members are always ready to assist.
National Archives of Montreal
Where: 535, ave Viger Est
Reason to go: The National Archives of Montréal stands out as an exemplary study spot for those who prioritize focus and ambiance. While the protocol to check in and secure most belongings in lockers underscores its commitment to preserving its collections, it also ensures an environment free from common distractions. This attention to detail extends to the main library's design: well-lit spaces provide clarity for reading and research, and the tranquility maintained is unmatched. For those seeking a brief respite or a different perspective, the spiral metal stairs offer a unique architectural touch.
Saint-Joseph Oratory Garden
Where: 3800, rue Queen Mary
Reason to go: On the east side of the Basilica, the Garden of the Way of the Cross at Saint Joseph’s Oratory is a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered. Open until the mid-October Thanksgiving Day, it beckons visitors with its blend of spiritual reverence and natural beauty. Amidst its artfully landscaped grounds, one can encounter towering sculptures that narrate the Way of the Cross, each station offering a poignant moment for reflection. Whether you're on a spiritual journey or simply in search of a tranquil setting, this garden provides an unparalleled backdrop.
World Trade Centre Montreal
Where: 747, rue du Square-Victoria
Reason to go: This unique downtown building is a business hub, seamlessly connected to the city's extensive underground network, with a quiet atrium and a massive indoor fountain. Nearby, a section of the Berlin Wall adds historical context, offering visitors a moment of reflection. There are quiet pockets throughout the space that are ideal for studying or taking a break. With its unique blend of history, art, and tranquility, it's an underrated escape.