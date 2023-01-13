Montreal's BANQ Has Over 200 Board Games You Can Rent For Free — Here's What They Have
Date night just got a whole lot easier. 🎲
Board game bars no longer have a monopoly on game night, since Montreal's BANQ has added over 200 boxed games to its already sizeable catalog. Library card holders can now rent up to three board games at a time for free from the Grande Bibliothèque.
That means you don't have to pay a cover charge to battle it out with your date or group of friends, and you can try some pricey recent releases before deciding whether to buy them — no roll of the dice required.
The BANQ's game selection, housed on the first floor, spans trivia, adventure, strategy and coop options.
For less frequent gamers looking for a suggestion, the library recommends:
- TTMC, a party-meets-trivia game that lets players pick their topic of knowledge and the difficulty level.
- 7 Wonders, a strategy game based on building the wonders of the ancient world. Players have to manage resources, assert military supremacy and grow their civilization to win.
- Flashpoint: Fire Rescue, a cooperative-style game lets players work together as firefighters to save the residents of a building before it collapses.
More experienced gamers looking for unusual options they may not have tried before might like:
- Colt Express, a Western-themed game that encourages players to rob trains and make money. The board game includes a 3D train and cards that throw out twists to challenge aspiring outlaws.
- Canvas, a cutely illustrated board game that has players competing to win an art competition. Art cards are collected to make a final masterpiece.
- Twilight Inscription, an epic game that pits players against each other as factions trying to take control of an intergalactic empire. The strategy game is "infinitely replayable," according to the publisher.
Whether you're looking for a date night activity or some wholesome bonding time with friends, you can find the BANQ's full roster of board games here.