5 Hidden Montreal Cafés Where You Can Get Tasty Coffee & Bubble Tea — If You Can Find Them
Grab a latte where you get tatted, or a tea where you read.
Montreal's café scene is as rich and robust as a shot of espresso, and its hidden gems are the crema on top. These five spots nestled in other businesses offer top-notch brews, from lathered lattes to fruity bubble teas.
Not only can you hit up a café in a boxing gym (and caffeinate where you lift weights), but you can withdraw a light roast from a bank-turned-coffee shop, or take a tea where you read. Let these percolate:
Wolfgang Social Club
Where: 4045, rue Ontario E.
Reason to go: This hidden gem in Hochelaga is part of a stylish tattoo parlour that shares the same name. Wolfgang Café specializes in third-wave brews, using beans from local roaster Zab. Their lattes are so good they'll leave a mark, or maybe that's just if you drink one while getting inked! This spot also sells vegan pastries, juice, kombucha, chocolate and a load of cute, locally-made merch.
Ludo Café
Where: 640 rue Saint-Paul O., Suite 020
Reason to go: Working out doesn't need to grind you, just your coffee. Ludo Café, inside Old Montreal's Panda Boxing Gym, offers an exercise break with your pick of scrumptious smoothies and espresso-based bevs. You'll see people wearing their boxing best while sipping protein shakes at the counter. All drinks are available with non-dairy milk alternatives. Paired with inspiring art on the walls and upbeat music, it's easy to get pumped about this place.
Café Myriade
Where: 1000, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Reason to go: This downtown café can be found in the basement of designer clothing store Club Monaco. A trip down the stairs leads to an elegant coffee counter and distinct tiled floor. Myriade's brews are made from beans roasted by 49th Parallel and other local guest roasters, like Traffic and Rabbit Hole. Pair your americano with a freshly baked croissant from Hof Kelsten and feel your taste buds sing.
Otaku Manga Lounge
Where: 3623, rue Saint Denis
Reason to go: Manga meets mango at this tasty tea counter among stacks of newly minted Japanese comics. The shop has over 900 possible bubble tea flavour combos, including passion fruit bubbles, strawberry syrup, homemade tea and mango juice. Specialty hot teas are also an option, like the "Sailor Moon" (oolong, peach & cardamom) or "Goku" (orange, apple, bamboo & hibiscus) combos. Nani?!
Crew Café
Where: 360, rue Saint-Jacques
Reason to go: This Old Port café is unassuming from the outside, but makes a major impression once you walk in. Based out of a former Royal Bank of Canada building, Crew Café has vaulted ceilings and ornate deco to accompany the caffeine boost of your choice. Cheque out their range of herbal teas, like chai masala or mint, or get a return on investment with a macchiato or flavoured latte. What mocha'd you want?