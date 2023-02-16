10 Of The Best English Bookstores In Montreal To Get Lit-erary

There's never a bad time to practice "shelf care" in Montreal, but the winter months may be the best to turn the page on new reading material so you can quickly cozy up with a good book when it's too cold to go outside.

Fortunately, the city is stacked with independent booksellers that cater to English readers. Some focus on used material, while others stay on top of genre-specific new releases. All of them offer a relaxing atmosphere and personalized service that you won't find at the big chains.

No matter your preference, you're bound to find your next favourite read at one of these Montreal bookstores:

Phoenix Books

Where: 5928, rue Sherbrooke O.

Reason to visit: This well-organized shop in NDG is full of secondhand gems and hosts events with local artists and writers. It also has tons of local goods to peruse, like candles, stationery and jewelry.

The Word

Where: 469, rue Milton

Reason to visit: This used bookstore near McGill University offers a wide selection of fiction and poetry, including rare and collectible editions. They also have $30 surprise boxes if you're up for a blind date with a book, or five.

Renaissance

Where: 4001, boul Decarie

Reason to visit: This is where many English books, graphic novels and magazines donated to other Renaissance locations in the city end up. That means the options here are extensive and the turnover is frequent.

Encore Books

Where: 5670, rue Sherbrooke O.

Reason to visit: This NDG used book and record store is filled with fantastic finds from floor to ceiling. They also buy books that are in good shape, so you might be able to exchange something you've read for new material.

Argo Bookshop

Where: 1841-A, rue Sainte-Catherine O.

Reason to visit: This bookshop is one of the oldest in the city with a sizeable selection of new fiction and non-fiction releases. It specializes in books on linguistics and Japan, and those by marginalized authors. You can browse in person at their cozy downtown location, or get your next read delivered for a flat rate.

S.W. Welch Bookseller

Where: 225, rue Saint-Viateur

Reason to visit: This beloved Mile End bookstore is a treasure trove of used books, including vintage and first editions, for reasonable prices. There's even a comfortable couch on hand to take your selection for a test read.

Drawn & Quarterly

Where: 211, rue Bernard O.

Reason to visit: You're likely to find something new every time you visit this quirky Mile End destination full of new books and graphic novels. This bookstore also often hosts top authours for book launches and tours.

Bibliophile

Where: 5519, rue Queen Mary

Reason to visit: This independent English bookstore in Côte-Des-Neiges specializes in literature, psychology, biographies and unusual cookbooks. If you're looking to gift someone their next read, this might be the place you'll find it.

Paragraphe

Where: 2220, ave McGill College

Reason to visit: This impeccably organized bookstore stocks new fiction, graphic novel and academic titles, and stationery. It's located by a charming café and co-working space so you can take a break after you browse.

Saga Bookstore

Where: 5574, rue Upper Lachine

Reason to visit: This bilingual bookstore in NDG specializes in new books and genre fiction, from sci-fi and fantasy to horror and magic realism. The collection is a treasure trove of titles by queer, Indigenous and Black authors.

