Montreal's Anjou Costco Is Getting 'Bigger & Better' With Special Items & 50 More Jobs
Here's what to expect.
A new, bigger and improved Montreal Anjou Costco is opening soon with an expanded offering.
The new Costo Anjou is moving a short, five-minute drive away from the current location on rue Bombardier to a brand new building on Boulevard des Sciences.
As MTL Blog reported in January, the new location will be Costco's first Business Centre on the Island of Montreal. Costco Business Centres cater to commercial enterprises with bulk items not found at normal Costcos. But they're open to everyone with a regular membership.
The first Costco Business Centre in Quebec opened in Saint-Hubert in 2019, selling wheels of cheese, buckets of Nutella and maple syrup barrels, among other wild items.
According to information shared with MTL Blog, the new Anjou location will create 50 additional jobs. Current jobs listed on the Anjou Costco careers page include positions in sales, loss prevention and even in the bakery, though it's unclear whether these actually represent unfilled positions at the new location.
The new Costco Anjou will be located at 9401 Boulevard des Sciences. It will officially open on Wednesday, October 27.
