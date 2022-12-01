Montreal's BAnQ Is Hosting A Massive Book Sale This Month With Prices Starting At $1
If you're looking for your next read to enjoy by the fireplace this holiday season, Les Amis de BAnQ is organizing a huge sale of low-priced books on December 8, 9 and 10 at Montreal's largest library. It's a great opportunity to purchase new books in English and French for yourself or as gifts to put underneath the Christmas tree.
The organization promises a wide range of titles, such as documentaries, travel guides, recipe books, novels, biographies and even CDs. In total, 25,000 items will be put up for sale with prices ranging from $1 to $20.
Most of the books will be sold at a bargain price of $1 to $3. The event organizers have also confirmed to our colleagues at Narcity Québec that there will be some collectible books that will cost between $5 and $20. A pack of 10 CDs will also be only $5.
The team specifies that new items will be added continuously during the event, including novels by Quebec authors. You can pay by cash or by card.
Plus, you can kill two birds with one stone and discover BAnQ's new music pavilion on the top floor.
After buying your December reads, you can train your musical ear with the instruments provided by the space, while audiophiles can peruse the library's 10,000+ vinyl record collection.
BAnQ's Book Sale
Cost:
- Free to attend
- Books and other items range from $1 to $20
When:
- December 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.
- December 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 475, boulevard de Maisonneuve E; Floor M (via the stairs located near the Auditorium)