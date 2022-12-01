Search on MTL Blog

Montreal's BANQ Has A New Music Pavilion With Free Instruments & 10,000+​ Vinyl Records

It's also a unique and relaxing study space.

BANQ Music Pavilion. Right: Someone listens to a vinyl record.

Montreal's largest library has a pavilion dedicated entirely to music lovers. Musicians who visit the top floor of the BANQ can play instruments provided by the space, while audiophiles can peruse the library's 10,000+ vinyl record collection and listen to their picks at a private station.

The BANQ is a notoriously delightful study space, and its music pavilion is no exception. You can set up at a desk surrounded by musical inspiration, including old music player installations and colourful displays of special records, including a release by Montreal-based Polaris winner Pierre Kwenders.

A colourful record display at the BANQ. Right: A close-up of Pierre Kwenders' press of 'Wakanda' on light pink vinyl.

The revamped space, once occupied by the National Music Collection, now also lets visitors digitize audio cassettes and other analog audio formats — all you have to do is bring a CD.

The pavilion has computer stations with software, like Musescore, that let users create and edit compositions for piano, guitar, violin and other instruments. For those uninitiated with the software, the BANQ offers classes.

Entrance to the BANQ's music pavilion. Right: A gramophone and phonograph on display.Entrance to the BANQ's music pavilion. Right: A gramophone and phonograph on display.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram

Perhaps the biggest draw is that amateur musicians with a library card can borrow and play one of the electric pianos or guitars on-site at no charge. Printed sheet music is available at the desk. There are also opportunities to record and edit audio recordings in one of the dedicated music rooms.

No matter what musical endeavour you undertake in the BANQ's music pavilion, headphones are required at all times to keep the librarians from resorting to shushing duty.

BANQ Music Pavilion

Where: 475, boul de Maisonneuve Est

When: Sunday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Closed, Tuesday to Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

