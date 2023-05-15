Montreal's Botanical Garden Is Giving Away Free Trees & Seed Bombs During A Mega Plant Sale
Whether your apartment is turning into a mini-jungle, or you're just tired of killing your succulents, we have the perfect weekend plans for you. Espace pour la vie is rolling out the green carpet at the Montreal Botanical Garden for The Great Gardening Weekend from May 26 to 28.
The event promises a vibrant mix of workshops, edible products and sustainable gardening practices designed to bolster biodiversity. Held in partnership with Les Amis du Jardin botanique de Montréal, the annual affair epitomizes the joy of gardening.
The Great Gardening Weekend is introducing a brand-new workshop tent this year with a range of workshops in French and English on pollinator gardening and even crafting seed bombs (you'll make three to take home with you). Workshop admission is included in the event entry fee, and you can pick from the full lineup here.
If you're wondering how to transform your balcony into a lush oasis, expert students from the École des métiers de l'horticulture de Montréal are on standby to help you with tips and tricks. For a chat about roses or bonsais, the friendly societies of the Jardin botanique are ready to talk all things plants. You can also visit the Frédéric Back Tree Pavilion kiosk for a free tree and planting tips.
The Great Gardening Weekend is also a treasure trove of unique finds. Think natural fertilizer made from cricket manure, native plants, seeds, herbs, and even an app to reveal secrets about your plants. So, bring your reusable bags and your plant-related questions. It's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your urban jungle and your knowledge at the same time.
When: May 26 to 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101 rue Sherbrooke Est
Cost: $22.75 general admission