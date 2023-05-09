The Montreal Markets' Flower Stalls Are Back & It's A Sea Of Colour
The markets have also announced their summer programming.😋
Spring has sprung. Flower and plant stalls have returned to Montreal's public markets, heralding the return of warm weather. They also mark, in the words of the Société des Marchés publics de Montréal, "the conversion of the markets to open-air mode." Gone are the winter barriers at Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve Markets. Now, produce vendors are selling their goods just a few steps away from the bowery horticulture displays.
The markets have also announced some of their summer and fall programming, including the arrival of new restaurants and the return of seasonal events.
"While the markets are open year-round, there's no doubt that our markets reach their peak and offer the best customer experience during the warm months," Société des Marchés publics de Montréal Executive Director Nicolas Fabien-Ouellet said in a press release.
"In addition to everything our markets have to offer, our discovery-focused programming will highlight the expertise of our vendors all summer."
Restaurateurs and food courts are coming back to the Atwater and Jean-Talon Markets. The Atwater lineup includes:
- specialty food vendor Ave Greene,
- "American-style" fare from Aylwin Barbecue,
- BOBA BOBA boba tea,
- ice cream shop Ca Lem,
- comfort food purveyor Chez Layla,
- Falafel Yoni,
- Margot bar à jus,
- Léché Desserts,
- Vietnamese food counter Le Petit Sao,
- Lucille’s seafood and oyster bar
- and, of course, Singaporean street food from Satay Brothers.
- Bouffe-moi! POGOs,
- La Boîte aux huîtres oyster vendor,
- Crêperie du Marché,
- La Croqueteria's Spanish street food,
- Syrian cuisine from Les Filles Fattoush,
- tacos and cocktails from Mazorca MTL,
- bakery Le Pain dans les voiles,
- Les Pops popsicles,
- Super Super
- and Panda Restaurant.
Public market administrators have promised the return of events such as Maisonneuve Market's summer "block party"-like showcases on July 15, August 19 and September 16; the Foire des vins et cidres d'ici at Jean-Talon Market between August 12 and 13, and at Atwater Market on August 5; the Atwater Market Oktoberfest on September 30 and October 1; and a new Jean-Talon Market Oktoberfest on September 23.
Officials are also teasing "special programming" for Quebec's Fête nationale and Canada Day.