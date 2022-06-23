This Montreal Sex Toy Shop Wants To Help You Beat (Off) Inflation So It's Lowering Prices
First come, first served!
While many local companies have responded to three-decade high inflation rates by pumping up prices, one local sex toy store is doing the reverse. Montreal-based Bellesa is helping customers take the edge off of rising costs with an 8.6% reduction on all items in its boutique. The city is already seeing a wet week, but that trend may extend beyond the weather in the coming days.
"Cost of living has increased drastically for people. We are making the choice to stand with our community during these uncertain financial times," said Bellesa CEO Michelle Shnaidman.
"It is our brand ethos and our promise to keep Bellesa products as accessible as possible for our community, to which we owe everything."
The company remains the #1 rated sex toy seller on Google known for good customer service and has even gotten the seal of approval from celebs like Kerry Washington, Cardi B, and Tess Holliday. Last November, Bellesa launched the 'Demi Wand' in partnership with Demi Lovato, joining forces to advocate for sexual wellness and pleasure for all.
"Do we think [our discount] is going to hurt business? No, we believe the opposite. The impact this will have on margin is accounted for and is absolutely part of the equation, but it is far from that simple," said Bellesa’s VP of Finance, Ali Elman.
"There are other key factors that indicate a company’s success and growth, such as new customer acquisition and repeat purchaser activity."Bellesa has a growing community of customers who return time and again. A main company email list called 'The Diamond Club' is for community members who have purchased from its boutique over 10 times. And that's why the company doesn't think their inflation discount will stop them from being slammed with orders.