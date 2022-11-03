Montreal's Time Out Food Hall Is Getting A Winter Market With 40+ Stalls & A Holiday Menu
You can support local and get a head start on gift buying. 🎁
Blustery weather is around the corner in Montreal, which means warm meals and cozy activities will soon become a priority. Time Out Market is making it easier to plan ahead by offering both at once with its upcoming winter market.
From December 3 to 11, the Marché de Noël Signé Local will bring 44 stalls and stock items from over Quebec 100 brands at the Centre Eaton food hall, so you can get a head start on holiday shopping. Attendees will be able to peruse tons of artisanal goods, including local food items, decorative objects, clothing and beauty products. A full list of participating vendors is expected in the coming weeks.
Time Out Market will also be introducing a special food menu with an extra helping of holiday cheer. On December 5, Time Out Market will unveil the brand-new holiday menu with limited-edition offerings from each of the 16 food hall counters. You'll be able to snack on seasonal treats before, during or after your shopping excursion.
The winter market is collaborating with Quebec-based online hub Signé Local to turn the food hall into a winter wonderland that features only province-made goods. Items from over 140 vendors will be available at the Signé Local shop.
"Signé Local has been at Time Out Market Montréal since 2019 when we first opened and the team shares our mission to promote local businesses," said Laurent Ruffier-Lanche, General Manager of Time Out Market Montréal.
"We want to give people a unique experience and directly connect them with the best local businesses, all under one roof."
The holiday market is also partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to offer gift wrapping for a donation. Each wrapping station will use exclusive wrapping paper, bows, and decorations to make purchases look polished and get them ready-to-give.
Time Out Montreal Winter Market
Courtesy of Time Out Market Montreal.
When: December 3 to 11, 2022
Where: Time Out Market, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest