Montreal's Dog Costume Contest Was Off The Leash & Here Are The Best Looks (PHOTOS)
Over 100 pups dressed up for the pawty. 🐾
Pups in fetching outfits had the run of a Plateau dog park this weekend. Over 100 costumed doggos took part in the Pawlloween Pawty at Wilfred Laurier Park, organized by Yatai MTL, the same group behind the city's corgi parade.
Pupcorn and hot dogs were the most popular looks this year, with tons of food-related costumes so cute you just want to eat them up. Treats (not tricks) were aplenty and no pooch had to dig for compliments.
A corgi dressed like sushi.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
One corgi took to the party like a fish to water. Sushi-sporting pup, Stilton, wore a rice and sashimi costume. When we asked his owners if he was named after the cheese, they paused and laughed saying "Oh maybe we should've gotten a wedge costume instead!" Kind of cheesed it there, guys.
A shiba inu in a McDonald's costume. Right, A small fry Maltese pup approaches a monster-dressed dog.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram, @sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
All of the pups doing laps in the dog park gave new meaning to "fast food." One shiba inu was repping the golden arches with a McDonald's outfit.
And if you want fries with that, a little maltese kept trying to play 'ketchup' with the other furballs, including a Stranger Things Demogorgon.
A shiba inu in a clawsome shellfish outift.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
One pooch traded paws for claws, donning a lobster look. Fortunately, he was a good boy and didn't get snippy with the other dogs.
A football playing pooch. Right, A corgi in a Carey Price jersey.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
A few sports doggos weren't catching throws or pucks, but they did grab a lot of attention. One corgi was #costumegoals in a Carey Price jersey, so we dubbed him Stanley pup.
Will, Ursa and Sofia dressed up like Elfo, Luci and Bean from Disenchantment.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Some owners dressed up for the occasion along with their pooches, like Will, Ursa and Sofia re-enacting a scene from Netflix cartoon Disenchantment.
Chris and his pup Meatball dressed as Elliott and E.T. Right, A fur-ocious pirate duo.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
E.T. pug Meatball got to ride around the park with his owner Chris, re-enacting the iconic bike ride scene from the sci-fi classic. Filou, the pirate chihuahua, was channeling his best old seadog impression while looking for crossbones to gnaw.
Shelby and his owner looking dapper.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
One-year-old Australian Sheperd, Shelby, and his best friend were both dressed to the ca-nines, decked out in matching suits.
Snoop D.O.G.G. Right, A lab with a lion's mane.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Snoop D.O.G.G. made an appearance (he is everywhere these days) and we're not sure if his labrador counterpart is more Snoop L.I.O.N. or Gucci Mane?
King Marley looking regal.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
We did find a paw "Prince," however. Marley was wearing a regal costume that was handmade by his owners. It used to be adorned with diamonds and other jewels, but the dog ate them all. His owners will probably be able to retrieve those… later.
Corgi dressed as Deadpool. Right, Princess Leia Pug.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Two pups were a paw above the rest, according to the Yatai MTL jury.
A Deadpool corgi took the top costume prize of $100 in Healthybud treats, while Lola, the Princess Leia Pug, got an $80 prize pack from Bahlio & Co, including a leash, collar and poo bag dispenser.
Lola's owners said they picked that costume because "she acts like a little princess." There's also something to be said for having her hair rolls match her face rolls.
One thing's for sure, all of the pups who attended were winners in our hearts (not just the wieners).