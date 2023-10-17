Montreal’s Dog Halloween Costume Contest Is Returning Next Month & Your Pup Can Party For Free
Move over humans, four-legged fashionistas are taking over Halloween in Montreal this year. Parc Laurier Dog Park is set to turn into a runway of wagging tails, floppy ears, and the most adorable costumes you've ever seen.
Whether you're a proud doggy "pawrent" or just a dog devotee, the Pawlloween Pawty is sure to cast its spell on you. On October 28 at 2 p.m., the gathering promises a parade of playful costumes, from the terrier-fying to the downright doggone cute.
Last year's gathering had over 150 pooches strutting their stuff in bewitching attire, and this year even more are expected.
"During the pandemic, I started organizing dog gatherings to bring happiness," said Thien Vu Dang, a community organizer known for creating tail-wagging gatherings. After success with his shiba rendezvous and parade of prancing corgis, a Halloween-themed bash was the obvious next step.
"Dogs have this simple, pure power to make us happy, so it's even more magical when they're in costume!" he said.
Dang's passion project, under the banners YATAI MTL and MAPP_MTL, has resonated with many in the community. This year, they're preparing for double the fun (and the woods). For Montreal dog owners, it's a chance to showcase your creativity, and your participating pups are in for some tasty treats and new furry friends.
In a world that's been a little topsy-turvy these past years, there's something comforting in seeing a dachshund dressed as a dragon or a poodle masquerading as a pumpkin. If you’re ready to make a fetching entrance with your pup, make sure to secure your spot for free. After all, the only thing scarier than a ghost this season… is missing out on the ultimate dog party.
Pawlloween Pawty
A Shih Tzu dressed as a Mariachi performer.
Yasuko Tadokoro; Courtesy of Pawlloween Pawty.
When: October 28 at 2 p.m.
Where: Parc Laurier Dog Park, 1115, ave Laurier Est