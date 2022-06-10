Montreal's Indian Ice Cream Parlour Is Back With New Flavours You Won't Find Elsewhere
If you liked their masala chai, wait until you try these! 🍨
Popular Park-Ex creamery Meetha has re-opened its doors for the season. The family-run spot is known for its iconic ice cream flavours inspired by Indian desserts, like Elaichi Pista featuring cardamon and pistachio, and Falooda with a hint of rose and sweet basil seed sprinkles. Now the owners have devised two new flavours to add to the line-up: Mango Chili Chaat and Madras Kaapi!
Mango Chili Chaat marks the start of mango season with a fruity tropical sweetness and "a touch of heat" from chili powder. The flavour incorporates chaat masala, a spice mix of ground cumin, coriander, dried ginger, black salt, and dried mango powder. The seasoning is traditionally added to fruit for a subtle savoury taste.
For those who need a coffee pick-me-up, the new Madras Kaapi ice cream features a South Indian roast with chicory root to give it a toasted bean flavour.
The menu at Meetha features six ice cream flavours inspired by Indian desserts. @meethamtl | Instagram
Classic Meetha flavours, Elaichi Pista and Falooda are both back on the menu. So is Gulab Jamun, which tastes like the classic Indian fried dessert soaked in sweet cardamom and saffron-infused syrup, and Jalebi, which is like funnel cake in a similar syrup with crushed roasted pistachios.
Each flavour is available in scoops ($3+) and pints ($6+). You can get a small portion of all the flavours together in one bowl for $15! Drinks like mango lassi and iced chai masala are also available for $4.50.
Meetha Creamery
When: Fridays 6 - 9 p.m., Saturdays & Sundays 1 - 9 p.m.
Where: 787A rue de Liège Ouest