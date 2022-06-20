Montreal's Lachine Canal Is Hosting A 3,000-Person Terrasse & Music Festival This Week
La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest kicks off with on June 23!
Montreal's Lachine Canal is bringing back a popular summer music festival this month. From June 23 to 26, La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest will celebrate its return at Parc de l'Ancienne-cour-de-triage with more artists and a higher capacity terrasse. More than 3,000 people will be able to partake in the festivities that feature live music, colourful drinks, and delicious snacks.
During the day, you'll be able to catch live performances by local pop, folk, and rock artists. At night, DJs take over turning the space into a dance party. The full line-up will be released in the coming days.
The on-site restaurant, Merci Tâta, has a fully vegan menu with burgers, rolls, hot dogs, and paella on the menu. There are also three bars that will offer a selection of beers and cocktails. You'll also be able to peruse the Tropical Market filled with goods by local artisans.
After the popularity of last year's edition, organizers decided to triple the amount of space and add more artists to the line-up.
A second Guinguette even later this summer is also in the works.
La Guinguette du Vieux-Montréal is slated to return to Montreal's Old Port from July 21 to 24 at the Parc de la Berges des Coursiers.
Organizers are considering a special "Christmas for campers" event at the foot of the iconic Five Roses sign with the possibility of camping on-site in collaboration with Parcs Canada.
Pets are allowed to attend both events as long as they are kept on a leash at all times.
Les Guinguettes de Montréal
People in a boat on the Lachine Canal paddle by Les Guingettes Music Festival.
Les Guinguettes MTL | Facebook
La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest
When: June 23 - June 26, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Parc de l'Ancienne-cour-de-triage, 3653-3667 rue Saint-Patrick
La Guinguette du Vieux-Montréal
When: July 21 - July 24, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Parc de la Berges des Coursiers, Prom. du Vieux-Port