A Waterside Terrasse Coming To Montreal's Lachine Borough Will Have A Bar & Sunset Views
Sit back, sip your drink and enjoy the colours.🍺🌅
Another day, another designated spot for outdoor drinking: a waterside terrasse is coming to Montreal's Lachine borough for its second edition this summer.
Located on a small peninsula formerly occupied by a marina between Parc René-Lévesque and the charming Promenade Père-Marquette, La Bronzette will offer food, beverages and entertainment into the evening as the brilliant summer sun dips into Lac Saint-Louis.
The terrasse will be open Thursdays, Fridays and weekends from June 24 to August 26.
Special 5à7s with DJs will take place on Thursdays. Opening night on Saint-Jean-Baptiste will feature DJ Yuki and music a city spokesperson promises will be "100% québécoise" to celebrate Quebec's national day.
There's no word yet as to what drinks will be on the menu, but the inaugural edition of La Bronzette in 2021 included a collaboration with Brasseur de Montréal. Food this year will come from local falafel joint Falafel St. Jacques.
La Bronzette.Îlot84 | Courtesy of the City of Montreal
Nearby in the new riverside park, boat rentals will be available during the day between June 23 and September 5. On offer are kayaks, stand-up paddleboards (SUP) and canoes for one or two-hour time slots. A single kayak is just $10 for a one-hour rental.
Visitors can also participate in guided water activities, including SUP yoga and moonlight kayaking.
Lachine's newest park could have an even more developed summer program in years to come. The goal, according to the same city spokesperson, is to create a supervised swimming area next year.
La Bronzette is part of the organization Air Commune's Ilôt 84 project, which has seen event and gathering spaces pop up across the city.
Get the details on the Lachine bar and terrasse below.
La Bronzette
La Bronzette.
Îlot84 | Courtesy of the City of Montreal
Price: Free admission
Where: Lachine's new riverside park, 1800, chemin des Iroquois, Montreal, QC
When:
- June 24 to August 26, 2022
- Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.