A Carnival Is Coming To Montreal's South Shore Next Month With Tons Of Wild Rides & Fun Games
Cotton candy, game booths and exciting rides! 🎡
Beauce Carnival is making its return this summer to the South Shore of Montreal and it will definitely make you feel like you're a kid again.
The carnival will be held at the Mail Champlain parking lot in Brossard from August 18 to August 21.
You can take in all that Beauce Carnival has to offer, including rides for adults, kids, and an array of game booths.
During your visit, you'll be able to enjoy some wild rides including the Orbiter, Super Shot, Full Filt, Hurricane, Scrambler, and the Fire Ball, to name a few.
"Extreme, crazy, insane, delirious, hair-raising," are a few words Beauce Carnival uses to describe its festive event — making it the perfect spot for any thrill seekers.
In addition to the countless rides, the carnival will also have a number of game booths for you to try out.
From games such as the Water Gun, Skee-Ball and Roller Bowler, you just might be able to walk away with a giant plush toy or prize of your choice.
Visitors can enjoy unlimited access to the rides with a $30 wristband available for purchase online up until August 17 ($35 for wristbands between August 18 - 21). Guests can also buy $2 individual tickets to hop onto rides of your choice.
You can also buy 14 tickets for $25 or 36 tickets for $45.
The carnival will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 18. It will then be open from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 21.
So, grab your crew and enjoy a wild night at Beauce Carnival.
Beauce Carnival
Price: $30 - $35 for unlimited access wristbands | $2 for individual tickets | $25 for 14 tickets | $45 for 36 tickets
Address: Mail Champlain, 2151, boul. Lapinière, Brossard, QC
When:
- Thursday, August 18: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, August 19: 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Saturday, August 20: 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 21: 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.