Montreal's Malefycia Haunted House Is Returning This October For A Terrifying Experience

Just in time for Halloween. 🎃

Staff Writer
Malefycia's new edition 6ame token, Right: Malefycia haunted house.

Malefycia | Facebook

Montreal's Malefycia experience is officially returning to the 514 this October. Thanks to five past successful editions, the haunted house has gained the reputation of being one of the scariest activities of its kind across the city — and after two years off, Malefycia is back.

The time has come for 6AME, a brand new concept in which participants will spend tokens bought beforehand within a "world of games and vices".

Sensitive souls should seriously refrain, as the company's website itself specifies that visitors should be at least 18 years old. Note that prices will vary according to the number of tokens you wish to purchase.

On 12 different days between October 7 and 30, you can participate in this frightening adventure by booking a ticket and securing a time slot online. 6AME will have tons of spine-chilling games within three separate sections that you can choose from — or try them all if you dare.

You'll also be able to buy drinks with your tokens at the haunted house bar. We recommend that you wear something comfy as things might get real dirty, and real ugly, real quick.

Stay tuned, as Malefycia will be dropping the location for its newest editions on its website on October 1.

6AME at Malefycia 2022

Price: $ 66 for entrance with 20 tokens, $99 for 31 tokens and one joker, $120 for 40 tokens and two jokers

When: October 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Address: TBA

Website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

