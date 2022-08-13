This Bewitching Pumpkin Village Is Officially Opening Near Montreal & Here's When
It'll be so gourd-geous! 🎃
Fall...is that you? With only a few weeks left of summer, it's time to get the fall bucket list in action and CitrouilleVille is here to do just that. The magical pumpkin village is located less than an hour from Montreal and lets you live out all your autumn dreams.
Located in Saint-Zotique, CitrouilleVille is home to countless on-site activities including a corn maze, pumpkin patches, photo opts and houses made entirely of pumpkins and squash. Grab your crew, the family, or just yourself for a day that is bound to have you feeling so gourd. See what we did there?
The cost to enter is $15, which gives you access to all of the site's facilities. Considering CitrouilleVille oozes fall vibes, be sure to dress up for the part and be ready to pose at a number of photobooths including one where you can climb aboard a stationary tractor and get the shot for the 'gram.
So, when does CitrouilleVille officially open its doors? Mark your calendars folks 'cause the pumpkin madness will start on September 10. The site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition to all the fun the pumpkin spot has to offer, you can watch the sunset on Saturday and witness the village become illuminated for an even more enchanting experience.
CitrouvilleVille will also open its doors on Mondays starting October 10 to 31 following the same time schedule as Sunday.
CitrouilleVille
Price: $15 per adult
Address: 560 ave. 69, Saint-Zotique, QC
When: Starting September 10, 2022
