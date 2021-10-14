Laval's Massive Illumi Light Festival Has New Halloween Worlds With 50 Dinos & A Candyland
There are 25 million lights!
Illumi is back in Laval in 2021 for its third edition. The massive festival promises to be bigger than ever this time around, with 25 million lights and 14 new worlds to explore.
Just like in 2020, there will also be a special Halloween event with "monsters, ghosts, witches" and "thousands of pumpkins" lining the way through the festival grounds as classic horror movie soundtracks play in the background, according to a press release.
Illumi - Spécial Halloween - B ROLL FR OCT 2021 Illumi Cavalia | YouTube
In the "Scary Forest," visitors will face "hundreds of colourful skeletons and spooky monsters, all in what appears to be a forgotten graveyard that comes to life at dusk."
But it's not all scary. The "World of Pumpkins" will feature over 2,000 pumpkins with whimsical faces and designs.
There will also be a new "Jurassic Kingdom" with what Illumi says will be 50 "gigantic dinosaurs — including no less than 18 animated T-Rexes, velociraptors, brachiosaurs and triceratops."
In an all-new candyland, "dubbed The Candy Storm," "decadent cakes, ice cream cones made for giants, huge lollipops, and candy of all kinds" will line the way.
Illumi's Halloween event is on from October 28 to the end of November.
Get the details below.
Illumi Light Festival Halloween Event
Price: $21.75 per person 13 years old and older; $15.75 per child; additional $10 per car
Where: 2805, boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC
When: October 28 to the end of November
